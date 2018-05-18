Wetin dey happen for Ikoyi Marriage Registry?

Image example Local goments dem wan make Ikoyi Marriage Registry to stop to dey do marriage registration

If you wan do court marriage for Lagos state, Nigeria you fit do am for di Ikoyi Marriage Registry unto say di certificate dey follow law.

Dis na wetin Federal High Court Lagos, don tok afta dem cancel case wey local goments cari come say Ikoyi Marriage Registry certificate na fake.

For di judgment paper wey BBC News Pidgin don see, Justice Chuka Obiozor tok say Federal High Court bin settle di mata for 2002, so na waste of court time for local goments to show again wit di same mata.

Many local goments dem for Nigeria bin tell court say make e stop Ikoyi Marriage Registry, Lagos and oda Federal Goment Marriage Registry dem to dey do marriage registration sake of say dem no get power for Nigeria constitution to dey give pipo marriage certificate.

Some local media cari tori say court don cancel marriage registration for di Ikoyi Marriage Registry, say di only one wey follow law na di one wey state and local goment registry dey do.

Marriage registration for Ikoyi Marriage Registry still dey happen even afta di fake news land

Mrs Salome Njoku, wey be oga for di office of Citizenship for Ministry of Interior, tell BBC News Pidgin say no be true say High Court don ban Ikoyi Marriage Registry Lagos to dey do marriage for pipo.

Njoku tok say, "Wetin Lagos state goment dey do dey very very bad, dem just dey tok wetin no correct for di court judgement mata''.

''Our lawyer dey handle di mata, and we go soon tok our own on top di mata for press conference.''

Njoku still tok say di judgment wey Federal High Court agree dey good for Ikoyi Marriage Registry and oda federal registry wey follow for di mata.

Ikoyi Marriage Registry na hot place for court wedding evri week.

Wen BBC visit Ikoyi Marriage Registry for Friday, plenti couple dem tanda for ground dey wait dia turn do dia marriage registration.

Staff for di Ikoyi Marriage Registry dey do dia work wit no fear.

Some couple wey tok to BBC News Pidgin say dem no even hia di rumour, so di mata no dey worry dem.