How 2018 Nigeria budget go take benefit young pipo

Image copyright Reuters Image example National Assembly need to transmit di budget to di president to sign

Nigeria National Assembly on Wednesday pass di 2018 budget and di total be 9.12 trillion naira.

Everi goment office don get dia own share but di question now na which area of di budget go benefit young pipo pass.

One ministry wey get direct impact for young pipo future na education and di budget for di ministry na 102.9 billion.

Lawmakers say dem add 15.70 billion to education so dat di ministry fit put beta infrastructure for di new 12 university wey dem open for di kontri.

Anoda share of di moni go enta di free feeding programme wey goment dey do for unity schools.

Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE/AFP/ Getty Image example Pipo dey hope say economy go ginger as dem don sign budget

Universal Basic Education wey dey chook eye for primary school pikin dem mata for di kontri also get im own share wey dey under statutory allocation and e be 109.063 billion.

Although dis budget for education pass last year own, some analyst say e neva reach di mark wey United Nations give make goment around di world to invest for education.

Di UN bin don tell all kontries make dem allocate 26 percent of dia national budget to education.

Anoda ministry wey get increase for di budget na health.

Dem allocate 57.15 billion for Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Dis na di first time since dem establish di National Health Act for 2014 wey di federal goment dey put moni for dis fund.

Di moni na to take care of di health need of Nigerians and small pikin dem plus young pipo go benefit from dis area.