Image example Usman wit im Mama for treatment centre to collect magic food

Usman (no be im real name) be eight months old but e look tin and sick.

E lie for im mother hand dey cry for pain and e don dey suffer dis suffer for almost four months.

Usman problem according to doctors na malnutrition and if dem no treat am e go die before im reach five years.

Usman na one of di 2.5 million pikin dem wey dey suffer from acute malnutrition and di only way to treat dem na to give dem magic food wey dem call Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

Image copyright Unicef/facebook Image example Nigeria Health Minister Prof. Odewale don N600 million agreement to buy magic food wey dey cure malnutrition

For di first time Nigerian goment don sign N600 million agreement wit Unicef to buy di magic food for di pikin dem wey di suffer from severe acute malnutrition for di kontri.

Di Health Minister, Professor Isaac Odewale say goment don ready N1.2 billion to contribute to Unicef to buy RUTF.

Image example Mother di give im pikin dey magic food wey di cure malnutrition

How much magic food dis moni fit buy?

UNICEF oga for nutrition Simeon Nanama tell BBC News Pidgin say di moni too small to tackle di problem.

E explain say na only 37,000 cartons of di food di moni fit buy, wey go add join di 37,000 carton wey Children's Investment Fund Foundation go buy.

Dis one mean say na only 83,000 pikins dem, out of di 2.5 million wey dey sick, fit get treatment.

"E no good say those pikin wey no get treatment fit die."

Image example Unicef oga for nutrition say Nigerian goment must put nutrition on top dia agenda

How governor of North West no chook eye for malnutrition

Di oga of Nutrition division for ministry of health, Chris Isopunwu say dis na di first time federal goment dey do dis kain tin.

And di problem be say goment for all levels no dey see malnutrition as serious problem wey dem suppose put eye.

Image example Dis goment moni na to use am for di six geo-political zone

Di North West get di highest case but some of di governor for di state no dey gree follow put moni.

Dat na why goment no dey do budget for malnutrition issue and even di ones wey do budget, di moni no dey comot.