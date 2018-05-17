Image copyright PUNCH NEWSPAPER Image example Dem begin flog di two young school pikin with koboko for roadside as punishment

Nigeria Police don arrest one school principal and two odas for Ogun state, south west Nigeria unto suspected case of wicked punishment dem cari nack students dem.

Tori be say, dem tie two young students - one boy and one girl - for cross, like Jesus Christ, come begin beat dem sake of say dem late enta school.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, wey be Ogun State Police talk-talk pesin, don talk say dis kain punishment na bad tin wey no suppose dey happen for di state.

Oyeyemi say "Wetin dem do don pass to correct pesin behaviour, na wicked action, and e no dey acceptable and we no go allow am."

Oyeyemi confam say dem arrest di principal, one teacher, and owner of di school.

One photo of one of di students wey dem tie don already comot for Twitter and pipo dey vex on top di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @Mr_JAGs FLASH: The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the proprietor (Afolayan Joseph) and principal of Metorite Standard School, Ayetoro, for allegedly tying up two pupils of the school to ‘crosses’ and flogging them with a horsewhip for lateness.

📷: @MobilePunch pic.twitter.com/LoLj2WCiPr — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) May 17, 2018

Police no sure of di religion di students dem dey follow and Mr. Oyeyemi talk say one of di female students dem wear hijab.

Tori be say one policeman wey see as dem dey flog di students wit horsewhip wan stop di punishment but di owner of Metorite Standard School, wey be private school, attack am.

Na dis policeman call im colleagues make dem chook mouth inside di mata and na for dia katakata burst for di school owner wey dem pick up.