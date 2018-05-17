Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo for Zambia say di police service for di kontri dey corrupt

One female police officer for Zambia don get promotion afta she still continue to dey control traffic even as heavy rain dey fall.

Constable Charity Nanyangwe wey no wear raincoat stand for middle of one busy junction for di capital Lusaka, to control motor on Wednesday.

Before now, pipo dey accuse di police service for di kontri say dem dey corrupt but di foto of constable Nanyangwe as she stand with wet bodi for middle of Ben Bella and Lumbumba roads don become wetin plenti pipo dey talk about for social media.

E be like say di police command no carri last for di happiness wey dey pipo belle as dem promote her to di rank of sergeant on Thursday.

Di way wey Ms Nanyangwe do her work even upon di heavy rain, don make plenti pipo like am well-well.

One pesin post for Twitter: "I no agree with idea to reward pesin wey dey do dia job but Charity Nanyangwe...do pass wetin she suppose do for her work.