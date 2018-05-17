World Health Organisation wan do emergency on top Ebola mata

Image copyright AFP Image example WHO say expert committee go decide on Friday weda to declare di Ebola outbreak public health emergency of international concern

Di World Health Organization (WHO) don call for emergency meeting to discuss risk, weda Ebola fit spread from Democratic Republic of the Congo go different kontri for di world.

Dis one dey happen as dem discover new Ebola case for Mbandaka, one city wey more than one million pipo dey live inside and dis one come make pipo dey fear say e fit spread go di capital Kinshasa or to oda kontri.

Skip Twitter post by @WHO WHO is deploying around 30 experts to conduct surveillance in the affected city and is working with the Ministry of Health of #DRC and partners to engage with communities on prevention and treatment and the reporting of new #Ebola cases https://t.co/sdiHElFTZW pic.twitter.com/LOs8CEMZhF — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 17, 2018

WHO say expert committee go decide on Friday weda to declare di Ebola outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo as 'public health emergency of international concern' wey go make dem send more specialists and resources go di kontri to control di disease make e no spread.

Regional Director for Africa inside WHO Matshidiso Moeti, say dis Ebola wey don enta area wey be city na serious concern to dem.

Di World Health Organization dey also prepare to share experimental vaccine wey dem need to keep for inside fridge to make am cold but dis go be big palava for areas wey no too dey get light.

Dis na di number nine time wey Ebola outbreak don enta DRC since dem identify and name di disease afta one local river more than forty years ago.