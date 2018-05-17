Image copyright Instagram/official_stylplus Image example Na Shifi Emoefe (left) and Zeal Onyecheme (right) remain for di music group Styl Plus

American boy band don comot with new song wey dem dey call "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" afta five years wey dem disappear from performance to go work for Las Vegas.

Dis dey come as di UK girl group Spice Girls don announce say dem go do join bodi enta do sometins wey dem tok wetin dem go do and NSYNC collect Hollywood Walk of Fame star fourteen years afta dem break up.

Even Irish band, Westlife don dem dey talk am small-small say .

But e bring kweshun on top wetin happen to some of di group artists wey dey gbedu Africa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Backstreet na one of di most successful boy band for di world

Styl Plus

Dis group be three singers wey form for 1997 but no be until 2006 when dem comot outside with Olufunmi na im dem catch pipo eye.

Di group members name na Shifi Emoefe, Tunde Akinsanmi and Zeal Onyecheme.

E bin dey like dem don disappear afta dem comot Back and Better for 2008.

But for 2017, dem comot with song wey dem call Aso Ibora wey come show say one of di band mates wey dem call Tunde don comot di group to do im own tin.

So dem still dey ground.

R2Bees

Image copyright Twitter/r2bees

Dis na Ghanaian hip hop and high life group wey get two members, dia name na Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez.

Dem don dey do collabo since 2007 and dem still dey togeda.

Even pass say dem popular for Ghana, dem get correct following for Naija as dem don organize music with celebs like Wanda Coal, Wizkid and plenti odas.

4x4

Dis Ghanaian hip hop group enta di entertainment market for 2000.

Di group get three members wey be Captain Planet (Jeff Silvanus Dodji Dovo Negro), Coded (Raphael Edem Avornyo) and in 2007, Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe) join di group.

For 2017, dem talk say dem wan take break dey do dem individual work but tori wey neva confam be say, e be like dem dey break up like dat.

K.U.S.H

Dis band, wey bin get three women and one man, bin dey do gospel music wey get dem popularity from di gbedu "Let Us Live Together".

Di members for di group be T.Y Bello, Lara George, Dapo Torimiro and Emem Inyang.

Presently, T.Y Bello dey do photography and she also don release three albums.

Lara George still get her leg for inside gospel music and release her recent album for 2017.