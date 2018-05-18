Nigerian Police and Army for Port Harcourt don agree to settle di gbege wey happen in Thursday 17 May wen some policemen from Rumukpakani police station along Ada George road shoot one soldier die wey bin dey on mufti.

Police and Army Dis bin do meeting on top di mata for Port Harcourt.

Tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don agree to work togeda make to peace and make dis kain tin no happen again.

Omoni say, "Di police go investigate wetin happen wey come result to di killing of di army officer and all di pipo wey do wetin dem no suppose do go face di result of dia action while army go bury dia pesin'.

Image example Pipo wey dey live for di area say na so police and soldiers full evri wia

When BBC News Pidgin go Ada George afta di gbege, pipo wey dey di area say na for early mor-mor dat Thursday di mata happen.

Deje, wey be vulcaniser say wetin him see na "police pipo gada one man, di next tin na gunshot we hear. Dem carry di body go station."

"Before we know, soldier don surround evri wia. Dem carry my tyre block road say make motor no pass. Na dat time we know say na soldier dem shoot. No shop open around here as soldier full evri wia."

Tori be say di policemen kill di army officer as dem tink say im be armed robber.

Di soldier bin dey comot from one hotel wit im pistol for im pocket wen di policemen gada am come shoot am as e dey try tell dem say im be army.

Group of army pipo go ransack di police station afta dem hear di tori come arrest di divisional police officer and eight oda policemen wey dem say shoot di army man.