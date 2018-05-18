DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'no be global emergency'

Image copyright AFP Image example Ebola don kill 25 pipo for Democratic Republic of Congo.

Di Ebola outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo no be international public health emergency, na wetin World Health Organization tok.

"Dem believe say dem fit control di outbreak of di virus".

At least 45 pipo don catch di virus for dis outbreak and dem dey investigate 25 pipo wey die.

Na for rural area e start from and now dem don confam one case for north-western city of Mbandaka.

Na about one million pipo dey live for di city, dis one don make fear catch plenti pipo dia say di virus fit spread go far go reach di capital Kinshasa and di neighbouring kontris dem.

Ebola na infectious disease wey dey cause internal bleeding wey fit kill pesin.