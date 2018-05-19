Journalist don deny Police oga video

Liberty TV journalist Aminu Nurudeen wey reports from Punch Newspaper and thecable.ng tok say police dey look for unto say na im first publish embarrassing video of Police oga, Idris Ibrahim, deny wetin happen.

Nurudeen wey yarn with BBC News Pidgin tok say na some pipo wan frame am for di issue because Voice of Liberty wey first release di video dey different with Liberty TV wey im dey work for.

"Wetin shock me be how Voice of Liberty wey first release di video put my name. I no know dem and I no dey work for dem."

"And as per di issue say police dey find me, no be true because as we dey tok, I just leave police command now and nobodi dey find me."

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command, Musa Majiya, tell BBC News Pidgin say na some pipo dey behind wetin happen in order to rubbish im oga.

"Anybody wey get sense know say dat video no be correct somtin, e dey too clear to see and we no dey look for any journalist or any pesin behind di release, we don leave evritin."