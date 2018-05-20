Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria send soldiers wey go follow march for Cameroon National Day celebreation

Cameroon President Paul Biya di call for unity as di kontri dey mark im 46th National Day celebration.

President Biya tok ontop twitter say peace, stability and unity bi necessary for kontri e progress.

"Cameroon citizens, make we stay united in diversity and make we maintain peace so dat kontri go dey indivisible and prosperous."

"Peace for Cameroon, stability, unity and concord dey necessary for us to survive and progress as a nation."Na so e tok.

French President Emmanuel Macron join oda kontries to congratulate President Biya.

Macron congratulate President Paul Biya inside letter wey e write giveam, e say make dem no use gra-gra settle di Anglophone crisis.

E say deh must resolve de crisis "in a peaceful" manner and wit "strict respect for unity" of di kontri.

Macron also say France stand gidigba wit Cameroon as representatives of di state for di English speaking Northwest and Southwest region dem don become target.

President Biya tweet about di message.

Meanwhile governors bi reinforce curfew for di English-speaking regions after tori comot say separatists dem di nack chest say de national day no do happen May 20 for de two regions dem.

Cameroon di celebrate national day on Sunday, de day weh Southern Cameroons and La Republic be join for bi one kontri for 1972.

De main message weh e dey for national unity celebration, weti weh ngirish say theme, na "Kontri pipo make we remain united for our difference, hold social peace tight for one, and stable kontri weh e di go forward".

Celebrations di go on dis morning for May 20 Avenue for Yaoundé as President Biya di chair de civilian and military march past with special unity for Nigeria army and guest.

Before dis day, goment bi organise some activities for mark de day, and de new tin dis year na de "Cameroon living together days". Dis wan bi dey for de whole kontri with activities for chief's palace and divisional offices where pipo bi meet and discuss for how for find solution for stay togeda, march and play football.

For National Museum unity and national integration village bi dey as pipo for different cultural zone show case dia tradition zones dem. 'Grass field', 'Sawa', 'Fang Beti', and 'Soudano Sahelian' regions. All dis group dem do show dia culture and chop for promote living togeda.

Celebration for national day na taim for evaluate, progress for strengthen bon among Cameroon pipo, and de concern na for make sure say pipo leave togeda as one.