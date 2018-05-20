Civilians don catch one suicide bomber inside mosque

Image copyright @HQNigerianArmy Image example Army dey suspect say she be Boko Haram member

Nigerian Army say some civilians wey gada mind help stop one suicide bomb attack wey for happen inside one mosque for Gashua, Gujba local goment area of Yobe State.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu wey be Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, wey talk wetin happen, say di suicide bomber na suspected Boko Haram member.

"Wetin for be very bad attack no happen because of members of di community wey get sharp eye.

"One woman Boko Haram suicide bomber bin enta di mosque, while pipo dey about to start dia prayer session but dem catch am as e dey struggle to explode di suicide cloth wey im wear for bodi.

Im add say dem arrest her come cari her give soldiers and say she dey receive treatment for wound wey she get as dem dey catch her.