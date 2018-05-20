Image copyright Twitter/@iam_Davido Image example Davido perform for di first time for Suriname on Saturday

You don ever hear of kontri name wey be Suriname?

Well, Nigerian musician Davido perform dia as im do im first ever waka take enta South America on Saturday.

Dis na still part of im 30 Billion Gang Tour wey im dey do.

Im post say, im show gada 10,000 pipo for dia even as im talk say e no go forget am.

Davido don get beta month of May afta im get one million views for im assurance video in 24 hours, come collect nomination for Best International Act for di BET Awards.

Suriname according to Wikipedia

Suriname or Surinam wey dem know as Republic of Suriname na di smallest kontri for South America

E get population of about 558,368, most of dem dey live around di capital and largest city, Paramaribo

Na for 9175 dem get independence from Netherlands.

Dem dey consider Suriname as Caribbean kontri and dem also be member of di Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

Dutch na dia official language but dem also dey speak Sranan, wey be English type of creole.

Image copyright Not Specified

But for Twitter, discussion dey on top di number of pipo wey e say attend di show.

While odas dey congratulate am on di show.

And odas still shock wella.

No be only dem, as Davido post for social media say im sef follow shock on top how e bin get di booking to come perform for Suriname.