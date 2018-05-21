Paris court dey judge accused Nigerian sex traffickers

Image copyright Getty Images

High Court for Paris, France dey judge di case of sixteen Nigerians wey dem accuse say dem dey force girls to do prostitution.

Na since 14 May dem start to hear di case against one group wey dey call dia sef 'Authentic Sisters'.

Eight women don already enta court to accuse di pipo say, true-true, dem force dem to dey sleep wit men for money afta dem use sense cari dem come from Nigeria.

49 oda women dey follow join di case against di accuse.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Early dis year, Oba Ewuare II of Benin kingdom cari curse give traditional priests wey dey help bad gang to traffick girls dem. Many of di girls wey dey do prostitute work for obodo oyibo, na from Benin dem come from, according to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Dem dey accuse di pipo say dem lie to di women say na normal work like restaurant work or nanny dem dey come do for Europe. But wen dem reach, na so dem go keep dem for inside room, give dem condom make dem go find client to sleep wit.

Some of di victims say dem first cari dem go babalawo shrine to swear say dem no go tell police or anybodi wetin dey happen.

Of di sixteen pipo wey dey face court case for trafficking and prostitution, eleven of dem na women and di remaining five na men.

Four don alreadi dey prison on top oda mata. Apart from France, goment lawyers say dia prostitution network reach oda kontris like Spain and Italy.

Bus De Femme, di NGO wey hire lawyer for di victims and dey follow help dem for health and oda mata, say e no easy for di women wey don suffer dis kain abuse to show face for court.

One official wey im no wan show im name, tok say e don tay wey dem don dey tok to di trafficking victims make dem cari di case go court.