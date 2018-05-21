NDC Mahama want contest 2020 election despite ‘Onaapo 44.40%’ defeat

Image copyright John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Former President John Mahama give subtle indication say he dey consider do option to contest election 2020 after calls from supporters say make he contest.

Di announcement dey jorm chaw NDC supporters who believe say JM go fit win 2020 elections, but some Ghanaians dey talk say if Mahama no take care he go chop less than di 'Onaapo 44.40%" record for 2016.

Some dey predict say he fit chop 33.30% for 2020 if di NDC not take care.

Some academics express dema opposition to Mahama flagbearship for di 2020 elections, Professor Kweku Azar be one of dem.

Mr Mahama give dis hint for social media as he post picture of two boys wey dey tree top, whilst one dey hold NDC flag but you no dey see di second boy en face.

After di 2016 elections reports emerge say di family of John Mahama say he no go contest 2020 elections, but some NDC party people like Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo reject di idea.

Although Mahama himself no make any definite statements until now, he champion chaw unity den health walks for di party inside as part of reorganising NDC after dema 2016 defeat.

Mahama no be di only person wey get intentions to contest election 2020 as NDC flagbearer, other party people like Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah all dey but be like for most NDC supporters John Mahama be dema favourite.