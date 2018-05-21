DR Congo go start to give Ebola vaccine

Image copyright Getty Images Image example WHO declare di situation for DR Congo as "very high" public health risk last week

Health workers for Democratic Republic of Congo go start vaccination campaign today to help stop di outbreak of di deadly Ebola virus,

4,000 dose of di vaccine na im dem send on Saturday go Mbandaka wey record di first case of di virus for urban area according to tok-tok pesin for di health ministry, Jessica Ilunga.

Cases for Mbandaka, wey be port city for Congo river, raise concern say di virus fit spread go di capital, Kinshasa wey get population of 10 million pipo.

Dis outbreak na di number nine one for Congo since wen di disease first show near di central African kontri northern Ebola river for 1970s.

Ebola epidemic kill more than 11,300 pipo for West Africa in 2013 to 2016.

According to Congo health ministry informate wey dem release late on Saturday, na four cases of Ebola wey dem don confam through testing for Mbandaka Wangata area and anoda two suspected cases. One patient die dia according to di informate.

World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday say Ebola - wey dey cause hemorrhagic fever, vomit and diarrhea and wey dey spread through direct contact wit bodi fluid from pesin wey get am - don kill 25 pipo since early April.