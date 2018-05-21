Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis fit reduce cost of electricity for Nigerians

One bill wey dey di Nigeria House of Representatives fit change your relationship with di electricity company wey dey give you light.

Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila of from Lagos wey dey cari di bill drop for table for di House, say im plan na to ban estimated billing and to increase di way dem dey share prepaid meter.

Di bill wey don pass second reading na to amend di Electric Power Reform act wey already dey ground.

E go enta public reading on 5 June 2018 and anybodi wey wan chook mouth inside, fit go talk.

Wetin be di main tin for dis bill?