Wetin dey inside di N64million Nigeria goment website?
Nigeria goment don announce say dem don launch N64million upgraded website wey go help pipo connect wit goment more.
Di website, wey di name na osgf.gov.ng go allow Nigeria pipo cari wetin dey pain dem give goment.
Secretary to di government, Boss Mustapha, say di website go also allow pipo to gada information or submit idea of somtin wey dem want make goment do.
E say to design di website, buy servers, train pipo, pay consultancy dey among wetin dem spend di moni on top.
Mr Mustapha say wit di website, goment fit answer anybodi kweshun in 72 hours or 3 days.
E tok say dem don dey arrange to train pipo wey go handle di website.
How pipo see am?
Normal na, Nigerians don already start to dey chook mouth for di mata on Twitter.