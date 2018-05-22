Image copyright Rapheal Nathaniel

Kano state goment neva tok wetin dey happen to di Child Rights Bill wey dey hang for the state almost 15 years wey National Assembly pass di bill at di federal level.

Last Wednesday, Youth hub Africa organise meeting for di state so dat all NGOs go join mouth make di state pass di bill wey dem say dey vital for pikin dem.

Di bill, wey National Assembly don pass since 2003, na to protect small small pikin dem from abuse and about 26 states for Nigeria don pass di bill to show support to pikin issues.

Mr. Aminu Yassar, wey dey represent Kano govnor on top media mata, tell BBC News Pidgin say na di commissioner of women affairs and social development, Hajiya Yardada Bichi, suppose tok for di mata.

BBC News Pidgin still dey wait to hear from di women affairs commissioner.

Wetin pipo for di state dey tok be say sections of di Child Rights Bill dey clash wit religion and culture of Kano, na im be di reason why dem dey delay di bill.

Na Kano get one of di highest number of street children wey dem dey call 'Almajiri' and sabi pipo bin tok say dis bill go help solve di issue of street begging and child labour wey dey common.