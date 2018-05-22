Catholics for Nigeria don gada to do 'March for Life'

Image example Catholics for Lagos say dem go do mass before dem match go goment secretariat for Alausa, Ikeja

Catholic faithful don gada for different parts of Nigeria for di peaceful protest wey dem wan do today on top di killi-killi of dia members and oda Nigerians.

Dia protest dey come as dem wan bury di two catholic priests wey suspected herdsmen kill for St. Ignatius Catholic Parish inside Ayar Mbalom for Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State about a month ago.

Image example Catholics faithful gada for Corpus Christi Cathedral Port Harcourt

Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) bin give order to all Catholic faithful all over Nigeria to come out and do peaceful and prayerful protest, wey dem title 'March for Life,' on Tuesday to let goment know say dem no dey happy for wetin happen.

Image example Catholics Bishops Conference of Nigeria order dia memebers to do peacefull protest today

Already, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom don declare Tuesday as work-free day to honour those wey die.

BBC News Pidgin tori pesin for Nigeria capital, Abuja, Dooshima Abu, report say Catholics for dia no care about di early morning rain, dem still come out plenti to do di protest.

Some of dem still dey come one by one for di National Ecumenical Centre before dem go enta street and hold service take honour those wey die.

Image example Catholics for Abuja obey di order from CBCN give dem to come out today for di peaceful protest

For Port Harcourt, Karina Igonikon, dey follow di protest and she tok say dem don begin di mass in solidarity with di burial mass.