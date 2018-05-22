Na Olisa Metuh fall imself by imself - Judge

Image copyright EFCC Image example Di case continue on Tuesday but Metuh no dey court

Justice Okon Abang of di Federal High Court for Abuja say na former National Publicity Secretary of di People's Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, cari imself fall for ground as court bin wan start to do dia work on Monday.

Metuh, wey collapse for court on Monday, no show on Tuesday as dem kontinue wit di case.

Justice Abang make di correction as im dey talk to defence lawyer for di case, Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), wey bin dey ask di court to adjourn di mata as e be say Metuh no dey court on Tuesday.

Di judge make am clear say "di first defendant fall down on im own" wen di lawyer wey dey prosecute Sylvanus Tahir also ask make dem postpone di case.

Di judge also say im no direct any doctor to see Metuh afta im fall on Monday because di former PDP spokesman no hear word wen di court tell am to siddon wia im dey.