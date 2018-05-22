Image copyright Nigeria Police Force Image example Di two suspects wey dem catch confess to Police say na dem be gang leaders

Nigeria Police say dem don arrest two suspects from di robbery attack wey happen for Offa town, Kwara State Nigeria wia 17 pipo die.

Dis two pipo wey dem arrest na part of di pipo wey police release dia pictures to public say dem dey find, with reward wey reach five million naira from Govnor Abdulfatah Ahmed for anybodi wey get information wey fit help authorities.

For inside police dem official Twitter account, dem post more dan 10 tweets on dis mata, wia dem say di two suspects confess say na dem bi di gang leaders and say na for Kwara State - wia di robbery attack happen - na im dem catch di two of dem.

Police give dia names as Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow wey bi 35 years old man from Kwara State and Micheal Adikwu from Benue State, wey be former police office wey dem "dismiss from di force and charge to court for 2012 for Kwara State for criminal conspiracy and say im help armed robbery suspects to escape from custody".

Dem go charge di two suspects to court when di investigation don finish final-final.

Wetin bin happen for Offa

Tori be say, di armed robbers wey come di area for di one hour operation fit reach up to 30.

Di robbers land di area for 4pm Thursday 5 April, block road den enta plenty commercial banks and di police station wey dey di area wia dem kill nine policemen wey include one pregnant policewoman. By di time di robbers finish dia bad-bad work, dem don steal millions of naira.