Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don shade one former president say e spend moni wey nobodi see di gain.

For statement wey Femi Adesina, wey be Special Adviser to oga presido on top media mata release, Mr Buhari tok say one former head of state spend ova $15billion on power wey nobodi see.

E say wen im become president, na so im cari im sef go central bank go ask dem if moni dey and dem tell am say moni no dey, na only gbese full ground.

We neva know who Mr Buhari dey yab but e tok say di pipo wey rule di kontri before no get sense and no sabi plan how di kontri go grow.

"If to say you dey work for di kontri, den you no suppose dey spend moni anyhow."

E tok say some times, im dey wonda how some pipo fit send dia pikin to school for obodo oyibo but dem dey spoil Nigeria economy.

E say "I dey wonda which kain Nigeria dis pipo want make dia pikin return to."

Mr Buhari don declare say im go contest 2019 presidential lection, even as some senior politicians like former president Olusegun Obasanjo don tok say make im no try am.

Mr Obasanjo, wey bin support Mr Buhari wen im contest for 2015, don join anoda party wey dey challenge di president.

Di former president attack Mr Buhari and di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) say make Nigerians no do mumu to vote for goment wey don fail.

Mr Obasanjo don alreadi cari im Coalition for Nigeria Movement go join di African Democratic Congress party (ADC) afta im tok say im wan help change tins for goment.