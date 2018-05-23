Kwesi Nyantakyi: Shadow player 'Number 12' make hot after chameleon tactics expose am

Image copyright Getty Images

Shadow player 'Number 12' say he dey return Ghana this week to support Police plus investigations after Anas Aremeyaw Anas take chameleon tactics expose am in some fraud saga.

Although football be game wey involve 10 players den 1 goalkeeper, Anas en investigations dey show say 'Number 12' fit change di game once money den deals exchange hands.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor confirm yesterday say di President Akufo-Addo order for di CID make dem arrest am sake of dem see am for Anas en video inside say he day drop di President en name give some investors for Morocco.

He even mention say if dem sort di President of Ghana USD 5 million, Vice President Bawumia USD 3 million den other government people dem fit do business easy for Ghana.

So far check like over 5 major corruption allegations wey hit since 2010 have been levelled against the FA Boss in Ghana, but this latest evidence caught on tape could be the game changer.

But some Ghanaians too feel say e be possible for Nyantakyi to walk free based on di nature of di evidence.

Under di laws of Ghana, if Nyantakyi dey found guilty of defrauding by false pretense, then he fit face a minimum of 15 years for prison.