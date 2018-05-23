Image copyright FIFA.COM Image example Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi dey in di grips of Criminal a investigations Department (CID) after he arrive for Kotoka International Airport from en Morocco trip.

Information be say National Security Operatives go di airport den pick am up upon arrival.

Currently dem release am to CID who start dey engage plus am on di president en order say make dem arrest am sake of he use President Akufo-Addo en name take cut deals for Morocco.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor confirm yesterday say di President Akufo-Addo order for di CID make dem arrest am sake of dem see am for Anas en video inside say he day drop di President en name give some investors for Morocco.

He even mention say if dem sort di President of Ghana USD 5 million, Vice President Bawumia USD 3 million den other government people dem fit do business easy for Ghana.

So far check like over 5 major corruption allegations wey hit since 2010 have been levelled against the FA Boss in Ghana, but this latest evidence caught on tape could be the game changer.

But some Ghanaians too feel say e be possible for Nyantakyi to walk free based on di nature of di evidence.

Under di laws of Ghana, if Nyantakyi dey found guilty of defrauding by false pretense, then he fit face a minimum of 15 years for prison.