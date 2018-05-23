At least 42 pipo na im gunmen don kidnap for di north-western state of Kaduna, Nigeria in di last two days, report from di area dey tok.

Women and children dey among those wey dem don kidnap as dem dey travel on dia journey for expressway, according to di road transport officials for Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Di National Union of Road Transport Workers Chairmo for Birnin Gwari, Danladi Idon Duniya tell BBC Pidgin say none of dia union branch don ask any of dia drivers to avoid Birnin Gwari route even though e don turn kidnap and killing zone.

Idon Duniya confam say e don tay wey dia drivers dey complain about di road becos of wetin dey happen but dem as ogas just beg dem to continue hoping say di insecurity go soon finish.

Di kidnapping mata na one of di tins wey Nigeria Senate dey do close door meeting with security ogas today on top.

Di lawmakers also say guns and kill kill don too much for di kontri now.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey dey live for di area dey frustrate becos goment don already promise say security go tight for dia

Pipo wey dey live around di area say gunmen go stop vehicles and use force pursue di pipo inside bush for Birnin Gwari area.

To kidnap pipo sake of money don dey increase for north-western Nigeria recently, with more dan 80 pipo wey don miss for last week alone, according to some reports.