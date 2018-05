Image example Innocent Chukwuma say im don win EFCC six times for court

Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma alias 'Innoson' say nobodi serve am notice to appear for court.

Im tell BBC Pidgin dis one afta one high court for Lagos declare am wanted man sake of say im no show for court five times.

Oga Chukwuma don dey inside court battle for one mata between im company and di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for almost 1 year now.

EFCC dey accuse Chukwuma say im allegedly use fake documents to borrow money from GTBank wey enter billions of naira but wen we follow di motor businessman man talk, e say notin like dat happen, say in fact na di bank dey owe am 22 billion naira.

"Nobodi don ever serve me anything (notice to appear for court). If dem claim say dem serve me, make dem show una copy, afterall anytin wey court serve, dem must get dia own copy", im tok.

As to wetin im go do now wey court don declare am wanted, im say "If na wetin Nigerians want be dat... to destroy am (di business), den make dem destroy am... who I be to say No".

"I don do my best for di kontri, to move di economy... na about 8000 workers dey my employment".