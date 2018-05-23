Image copyright . Image example Burna Boy na dancehall musician wey im record label be Spaceship Entertainment

Police for Lagos Nigeria don drag musician Burna Boy go court for di alleged armed robbery attack wey dey hang for im neck.

Police tok-tok pesin Chike Oti tell BBC Pidgin say dem don finish investigation for di mata, and don send Burna Boy wey im real name na Damini Ogulu go court.

Last year police arrest girlfriend to one of di robbers wey attack popular musician Mr. 2Kay for Eko Hotel and Suites wey dey for Lagos. Di girl come help police arrest members of di gang. Dem tell police say Burna Boy road manager send dem go attack fellow musician Mr. 2Kay for Eko Hotel and Suites. Wen police find Burna Boy and dem no fit catch am, dem come declare am wanted, but im cari im leg go meet police.

If dem convict Burna Boy for dis mata, im fit face upto 21 years for prison according to law.