Image copyright Florian Plaucheur/AFP via Getty Images

Human rights organization, Amnesty International (AI), don release report wey accuse Nigerian soldiers say dem dey rape Boko Haram victims for Borno, north east of di kontri.

Di report say dem interview ova 250 pipo from 2016 to 2018.

AI tok say soldiers dey use di advantage say many of di women no get food to chop to dey do dem anyhow.

Di report say dem know of 9 women wey dem rape, say dem just detain some women wey dem accuse say dem be Boko Haram wife anyhow and 5 don die, plus including 32 pikin dem.

But Nigeria military don deny di accuse.

Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General, John Agim, tok say no be today wey AI dey lie on top dia head.

E say di human rights organization suppose to work wit military, instead of to dey cari wrong information give pipo.

Brig. Gen. Agim tok say dem no say make AI no do dia work, but dis kain lie-lie fit affect di work wey military dey do to chase Boko Haram comot di kontri patapata.

No be today wey Amnesty don sama Nigeria military wit accuse of bad tins.

Early dis year, Nigerian Air Force deny AI report say dem commit human right abuse for Numan, Adamawa State north east Nigeria.

Di report bin tok say 35 people die after Nigerian Air Force launch air attack for some villages.