Three Ebola patients wey bin dey treatment centre for Democratic Republic of Congo comot from dia go church for prayers.

Di emergency communications officer for World Health Organization (WHO), Eugene Kabambi tell BBC say di families of di patients na im come cari dem with Okada go church wey come later make police dey search for dem.

Staff for di treatment centre dey try to convince patients make dem no leave but continue dia treatment

Two of di patients later die, while di third one return back to di isolation centre wey medical aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) dey handle inside di city of Mbandaka.

One of di isolation centre wey dem arrange to control di spread of Ebola inside Mbandaka

BBC tori pesin for DR Congo, Anne Soy report say dis tin wey di family do so go cause new palava for health workers wey dey battle to stop di disease make e no spread.

Report say dem don dey monitor di families of di three Ebola patients and dem don even vaccinate some of dem against di disease.

Health officials dey fear say di disease fit spread quick-quick inside Mbandaka, wey be city wit population of about one million.

So far, 27 pipo na im dem believe say don die of Ebola, wit at least 58 cases wey dem don report.