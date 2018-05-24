Image copyright Ayah Foundation

United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR don relocate 331Cameroonian refugees weh deh want from Abande to Anyake for Kwande government for Nigeria.

De process for take dem to new site start since but na yesterday de pipo dem weh deh bi like for leave reach Anyake, Elizabeth Mpimbaza UNHCR senior external relations officer di put de tori as e di happen for twitter.

Afta deh follow procedure, check dem make sure say every tin bi correct, de refugees dem take dia small cargo, go for Anyake for new camp weh UNCHR arrange'am with help from local communities and oda partners.

De refugees dem glad as deh di dance di celebrate when deh reach dis dia new home 'weh e far from home kontri Cameroon'.

Since weh palapala start for Anglophone regions for Cameroon for nearly two years now, about 40,000 Cameroonian run enta Nigeria and problem be bi how for get place for sleep.