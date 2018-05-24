GFA Boss Scandal: Police Invite Deputy Roads Minister for Interrogation

Image copyright Anthony Karbo/Facebook Image example Deputy Roads Minister Anthony Karbo

Reports say Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of di Ghana Police invite Deputy Roads Minister Anthony Karbo for interrogation, after en name come up for di GFA boss defrauding by false pretences matter.

But wen BBC Pidgin speak to di CID spokesman, en no fit confirm di story.

According to Kwaku Baako who dey work closely plus Anas Aremeyaw Anas for Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme, di Deputy Roads Minister for get invite make he help CID Police plus investigation sake en name come up for di video inside.

Meanwhile di CID police formally charge GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi plus defrauding by false pretence.

Police investigations start after investigations by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas reveal say GFA Boss use di names of President Nana Akufo-Addo den Vice President Bawumia extort money from potential investors.