Pikin wey escape death

Image copyright PPRO Lagos Image example Di car fall from brigde, somersault come fall inside gully

Police for Lagos south west Nigeria tok say one mama leave im two year old pikin inside her car waka comot, before im go come back, di car done roll somersault into 20 feet ditch.

When police Rapid Response Squad Squad (RRS) arrive di place, dem help carry di two year old pikin wey don injure go hospital. Di pikin injure for im head and hand.

Image example Police rush di pikin go Hospital

Police report wey BBC Pidgin get tok say na for Magodo area for Lagos dis one happen as di pikin mama park di motor, wan go carry sometin inside dem house.

Police Commissioner for Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal chook mouth for mata come dey advise parents make dem learn from di incident, say make dem no dey leave only dem children inside motor, im say parents wey put dem pikin for danger go face di law.