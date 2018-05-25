Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem handcuff Weinstein comot di building

Dem don charge ogbonge Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein wit rape and oda count of sexual abuse wen involve two women.

Weinstein bin hand imsef over to police for New York, America where im suppose answer question ontop sexual misconduct.

Di #MeToo movement wey start to draw attention ontop di seriousness of sexual abuse and harassment start afta plenti women come out to accuse oga Weinstein say im sexually harass dem.

Some even accuse di ogbonge producer wey dem disgrace sake of rape.

Image example Di three ogbonge actress dem wey join pipo wey don come out to accuse di producer

Popular actress dem like Kate Beckinsale, Lysette Anthony and Gwyneth Paltrow dey among di pipo wey don point finger give Weinstein.

A statement from di New York Police Department say dem "arrest, process and charge" oga Weinstein "wit rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents wey involve two

women".

Di statement also thank di "brave survivors dem for di mind wey dem get to come out to seek for justice."

Dem never release di details of di allegations and di pipo wey make di accusations.

Oga Weinstein don always deny say im touch anybodi without dia permission and dis go be di first time dem go charge am.