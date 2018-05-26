Image copyright Instagram - @YemiOsinbanjo Image example Yemi Osinbanjo

Di joke President Muhammadu Buhari bin tok when Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians visit am for Aso Rock don buy am market.

Tori be say di visitors bin dey give speech, tok say dem want di President to make woman as Vice President.

President Buhari come reply dem say dat one mean say dem wan threaten Osinbajo post.

"Na pity say di VP no dey here, but I believe say di Secretary to the Government of di Federation go tell am say im position dey threatened. Na only di Vice President don chop threat. And if we win di next election, im fit lose im election," na wetin Buhari tell im visitors on Friday.

E no tey afta President Buhari nack di joke pipo carry di mata enta social media.

Reno Omokri wey sabi yab di Buhari goment follow chook mouth for di mata.

The Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians visited PMB today, they asked him to consider a female VP. He jokingly replied them that if he considers that then VP Osinbajo's position is threatened.



Daily Trust, pls where did you get your PMB 'may shop for new deputy' news? https://t.co/BmRixt7Aso — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 25, 2018



Daily Trust, pls where did you get your PMB ‘may shop for new deputy’ news? https://t.co/BmRixt7Aso — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 25, 2018

'I go advice am to dey careful about im jokes'

Idowu Sowunmi sabi follow waka wey dey happen inside Nigeria president office

'If me I fit advice President Muhammadu Buhari, I tell am to dey careful about im kind of jokes,' na wetin Idowu Sowunmi wey be Nigerian tori pesin tok give BBC Pidgin.

E no reach 10 minutes afta di joke land, pipo begin give am different meaning.

Somebodi even tok say e neva tey wen VP say im ready to comot office with short notice, now di President dey tok say im wan remove am.'

Sowunmi add say: 'Make pipo remember say to pick VP involve wetin political party go decide, so me I go say na just different meaning dem dey make out of di joke. Na im make I go advice di presido to check di kind of jokes im dey take play with pipo.'