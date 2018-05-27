Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis go make am three times back to back, four times inside five years, and total of 13 times wey Madrid don carry di cup.

Gareth Bale overhead kick finish work for Real Madrid to win di Champions League final.

Afta dem carry penalty win Atlético Madrid for 2016, wound Juventus 4-1 for 2017, Real Madrid wey be Spain team beat Liverpool, 3-1, on Saturday night to win di UEFA Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane team sore di first and last goal for di match.

Di man wey plenti Liverpool fans take get hope, Mo Salah bin wound for first half so e no fit play di match finish.

For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, na disappointment again - e lose im third final match back to back since im become oga for Anfield, On top say dem beat im club even for di League Cup and Europa League finals of 2016.