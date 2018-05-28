Image copyright Facebook Image example Di pikin parents bin no dey for house

Dem don hail one Malian migrant as hero afta im fly pass di front of one building for Paris to save pikin wey dey hang from fourth-floor balcony.

Video of Mamoudou Gassama as im take fly from floor to floor don go viral for social media.

E no reach one minute wey im take jump from ground reach di fourth floor come grab di four-year-old as one neighbour bin also dey try to hold di pikin.

Pipo video wetin happen come put am for social media.

President Emmanuel Macron don invite Gassama to di Elysee Palace on Monday to thank am personally.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also praise di 22-year-old for wetin im do, and she say she don call am to thank am.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama wetin im do wey save pikin life," madam Hidalgo tweet.

"Im explain give me say im come from Mali few months ago and im dey dream to build im life here.

"I reply say wetin im do na example for all citizens and say di City of Paris go support im efforts to settle for France."

Di drama happen on Saturday evening for one street for di north of di city.

Gassama tell tori pipo say im bin just dey waka pass wen im see pipo gada for front of di building.

"I do am because na pikin," im tell Le Parisien newspaper. "I climb... Thank God I save am."