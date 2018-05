Wizkid sellout im show for O2 Arena

Image copyright Instagram/@wizkidayo Image example Wizkid for O2 Arena

Wizkid sell out im second London venue afta im Royal Albert Hall concert for 2017. On Saturday 26 May, im show wey im call Afrorepublik feat Wizkid sell out di 20,000 capacity O2 Arena.

Wen im do show for Royal Albert Hall for 2017, im talk say im dream na to sell out di 02 Arena.

E get opening performances for di night from Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Tekno and Tiwa Savage with several oda artistes before Wizkid enter with im dancers and shine-shine mask for im face with im back up dancers.

Oda celebrities wey join to celebrate am na actor John Boyega, model Naomi Campbell wey follow to introduce am give crowd, and comedian Big Shaq.

Many performance catch pipo ye but wetin bin worry pipo pass na wetin Tiwa Savage wear as she perform for di show enter wetin Wizkid bin talk as dem bin dey perform togeda.

Skip Twitter post by @9jaBloke THIS!!!......is debasing. I don't care what anyone says to the contrary, but to put this on in public is a reflection of how low Tiwa Savage thinks of herself. pic.twitter.com/jhHzeoDVb5 — Charles the 1st (@9jaBloke) May 27, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Ali_McHenri Even people that have Sugar Parents or are desperately looking for one will come on this app and be dragging Tiwa Savage and her sexy daddy, Wizzy 😪😪



Fix up your lives first! 😂 — ALI, 4D KULTURR 👑 (@Ali_McHenri) May 28, 2018

E become di first African singer wey go sell out di arena from di wish wey im bin get last year.