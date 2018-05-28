National Day of Mourning: Waka don start on top kill-kill for Nigeria

Image example Dem gada for Unity Fountain for Abuja

Nigerians don comot for streets for some states across di kontri to mourn di more dan 3000 pipo wey don die for violent attacks.

From Abuja to Lagos to Zamfara states, organisers of di National Day of Mourning and Remembrance wear black clothes, cari placard, and say na goment work to protect di pipo and dem must do dia work well.

For Abuja, Nigeria capital, dem come out for di unity fountain wit black cloth to honour di memory of pipo wey die for Nigeria.

See pictures for places wey e dey happen:

Image example #NigeriaMourns don already start to dey trend for Twitter

Image example Dem call di protest say na national day of Mourning and Remembrance

Image copyright @BudgITng Image example Di organisers encourage Nigerians to wear black on Monday