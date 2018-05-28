Image copyright THIBAULT CAMUS Image example French President Emmanuel Macron and Mamoudou Gassama di 'spiderman'

Di African migrant wey save four-year-old pikin wey dey hang for di fourth-floor balcony of one Paris building go become French citizen.

Mamoudou Gassama use less dan one minute to climb outside di building, from di ground floor, reach di fourth floor to gbab di small pikin as one neighbour bin also dey try to hold di pikin too.

Video of Mamoudou Gassama as im take fly from floor to floor don go viral for social media and all over France pipo don hail am.

Afta Gassama meet French President Emmanuel Macron for di Elysee Palace on Monday, oga presido talk say di Mali citizen go now become French citizen.

Macron tell Gassama thank you, give am medal for im bravery and even give am job for di kontri fire service.

Di wahala begin for Saturday evening for di northern part of Paris.

Gassama dey waka pass di area wen im see big crowd wey gada for front of di building.

Im tell French broadcaster BFMTV say wen im see di pikin dey hang for di balcony, ''I no even think am, l just wan save di boy''.

''Wen l don gbab am, l ask am say, 'Wetin make you do dis kain tin'?' But im no tok anytin''

Di pikin parents bin no dey for house

Tori for French media be say, di mama and papa of di boy no dey house wen dis tin happen.

As tins dey, police don question di papa of di boy, dem dey suspect say im leave di pikin by imsef before im comot for house.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo dey among dose wey hail 22-year-old Gassama and she say she don call am to say thank you.

She call am di ''Spiderman of di 18th'', wey be di area for Paris wia di rescue happen, and she say im na ''example for all citizens''.

For 2015, anoda Mali man, Lassana Bathily, chop French citizen afta im hide customers for one supermarket for Paris during gun attack.