Image copyright AFP Image example President Buhari with chief of army staff Gen. Tukur Yusuf Burutai

As di 2019 Nigeria elections dey draw near, goment don begin dey spend plenti 'security votes' moni on top am, dis na according to anti-corruption NGO Transparency International.

Dis year, Nigeria defence budget go reach around $1.2 billion but Transparency International (TI) tok say goment dey spend more than $670 million extra moni everi year wey nobody dey chook eye for.

TI and dia local partner Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre dey advice Nigeria goment say dis wayo moni wey dem dey spend anyhow, dey part of di tins wey dey cause corruption and security wahala for di kontri, say make dem stop am.

Nigeria dey face serious security palava for di north east region with Boko Haram militant wey dey kill kill, bomb and kidnap innocent pipo.

While suspected herdsmen killing especially for north central states wey include; Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau and Nassarawa don make di region hot.

Na dis ginger President Buhari goment for December 2017 to comot $1 billion from Nigeria Excess Crude Account for security mata.

Image copyright AFP Image example President Buhari and im cabinet

Wetin security votes mean?

Security votes na moni dem dey give di 36 states and federal government every month wey dem suppose use to handle dia security mata, weda di ones wey dey ground or future wahala.

Na for time of military goment dem bin start dis system and na states goment dem dey collect am pass.

But Katherine Dixon, wey be Transparency International oga for defence and security, don tok say security votes na one of di big ogbonge corruption wey dey operate for today Nigeria.

She say instead make di money finish security palava for di kontri, dis ''easy moni'' don turn atm for corrupt government officials unto say nobodi dey chook eye on top am.

Dixon tok say, ''Di kain wayo wey dey happen for important tins like defence and security na good tin for pipo wey wan cause kasala and palava''.

''E dey remove moni comot for di budget of di military wey dey fight Boko Haram and dey enta di pocket of groups wey wan scatter elections''.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dasuki for court

Wen oga presido Muhammadu Buhari enta for for 2015, im promise to finish di Boko Haram wahala and also corruption wey be culture and tradition for goment.

One of di first tins im do na to investigate former defence budget, na dis make dem arrest former national security advisor Sambo Dasuki and cari am go court.

Investigators tok say Dasuki use $2 billion of defence moni, wey dem suppose use fight Boko Haram, sponsor former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan re-election campaign against Buhari for 2015.

Last December, afta goment comot $1 billion from Nigeria's Excess Crude Account, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo tok say dem go use di moni fight Boko Haram and to find solution to oda security palava, but im no break am down.

But di People's Democratic Party (PDP), wey be di main opposition party, dey among dose wey don talk say di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) go cari dis moni keep to battle di 2019 election.

Image copyright AFP Image example Former British Prime Minister David Cameron tok say Nigeria na, ''fantastically corrupt'' kontri

But Transparency International gree say under Buhari, di security votes don reduce pass di one of former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

TI don tok say make oga presido Buhari dey stop to dey do dis kain tin if true true im dey serious say im wan fight wayo,

TI advice all candidates for next February election make dem gree to ban dis security votes and make lawmakers dey use strong eye dey look current and future budget.