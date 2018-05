Super Eagles Jersey dey sell wella

As Russia 2018 don nearly reach, many pipo for Nigeria dey prepare dia maind to support di Super Eagles, weda na for home or for Russia and one important ingredient to make dis tin happen, na di Nigerian jerysey.

See foto dem of di Super Eagles jersey wey everybodi dey talk about

"Di new Super Eagles' jersey go soon enter market all over the work, including some NIKE shops for different parts of Nigeria, on 29 May 2018, before di Eagles go travel go London for dia friendly match wit England. Di price go be $85 for one," according to Mallam Shehu Dikko NFF 2nd Vice President and Chairman of NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee.