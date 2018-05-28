Real Madrid Football Academy Port Harcourt na project for Africa- CAF President

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad say di football academy wey Real Madrid Foundation for Spain and Rivers State goment for south south Nigeria dey do na project wey go develop di sports talents of plenti youths not only for Nigeria but for Africa.

Ahmad tok dis one as him dey lay di foundation stone for di Academy for Yakubu Gowon Stadium for Port Harcourt wia di Real Madrid Football Academy Port Harcourt go dey.

President Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick say Nigeria get ogbonge football talents wey don make di country proud for World Cup and oda international competitions like Finidi George dem wey come from Rivers State and e no be surprise say di State don start dis academy.

Im say wit di Football Academy wey Barcelona don start for Lagos and dis one wey Real Madrid don come do for Rivers State, Nigeria go provide first class football talents to di world as di dream na to build ogbonge football team for today and tomorrow.

Im say im get full assurance say Nigeria go win di Russia World Cup and wit dis Academy, guarantee dey say Nigeria go get strong presence for future World Cup and international competitions.

Governor Nyesom Wike wey bi correct Real Madrid fan say sports na one tin wey dey ginger development and dis academy go help to stop youth restiveness.

Im come add say in di next seven months dem go come back come commission di academy wey go train football talents from age 8 to 16 years.

Real Madrid Football Club Ambassador Ricardo Gallesgo say di Academy wey be social project for pikins dem for di state go get technical support staff from Real Madrid wey go do clinic for coach dem and camp training for young talents.