Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board don deny tok say dem hack dia database.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede tell tori pipo say even though pipo don try to hack dem to steal question paper for di exam, dia attempts dey in vain.

Prof Oluyode tok dis one for meeting wey im bin get with journalist for Benin, Edo state.

"As far as JAMB dey involve, I no know of any case wey dem don succeed. No matter how smart dem think say dem be, we dey ahead of dem.

"We never find one case wey dem succeed. Wetin we dey handle na attempts."

Di JAMB oga still add say di Board go continue to watch operations and dem no go waste time to carry any person wey dem catch go court.