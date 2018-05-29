Image copyright @BayoOmoboriowo Image example President Buhari don stay three years for office and go contest again for 2019

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e no go tey again, before im sign di 'Not too young to run' bill into law. E say e go happen in few days.

For im speech on Democracy Day, di president say: "Few days to come, many promising young Nigerians go join me to sign into law di 'Not too young to run' bill."

Dis bill wey im dey talk about, wan reduce di age wey pesin need to run for elective positions for di kontri and National Assembly don pass am into law for July 2017.

Among di plenty oda tins wey im talk say im goment dey do, di president also talk about corruption wey im talk say im no go rest wit im fight against am.

Im say: "Our number two objective na to fight corruption. As I don talk before, if we no kill corruption, corruption go destroy di kontri. Three years wey dis goment don dey, Nigerians and di international community dey clap hand for wetin wey dey do and how our mind strong to fight corruption."

President Buhari also advise im kontri pipo to dey law-abiding as di kontri enta anoda election season.

Di president also chook mouth for Boko Haram, herdsmen katakata and kidnapping wey dey happen for some parts of Nigeria.

Im say: "Di bad tins wey dey happen for kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clashes for several communities wey don make many pipo die and property loss for di kontri, we dey look into am and di pipo wey dey sponsor dem go face di full weight of di law."

Im come add say all di arms of goment dey engage wit with communities and religious organizations to restore peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.