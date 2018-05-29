Image copyright Getty Images

Forma Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan don tell leaders and politicians for di kontri to tink about di next generation and not only di 2019 general elections.

Di forma presido through im tok-tok pesin, Ikechukwu Eze, on Tuesday give kudos to young pipo for Nigeria and ask leaders to encourage dem.

"Instead of to discourage dem with our mouth and action, we wey be leaders must give our youths hope

"We get one of di fastest growing youth population for di world and we need to see dis as opportunity, not crisis.

"Nigeria youth dem be high achievers and dem dey make di kontri proud, wetin dem need na di opportunities to show wetin dem fit do."

As Nigeria mark democracy day, Mr Jonathan also tell Nigeria pipo to pray for peace for di kontri.

"We need peace for Nigeria and e dey me and you hand to ensure say our National motto: Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress no be just for mouth but na reality.