Electronic payment company VISA don suspend one campaign wey carry Morgan Freeman voice because of di CNN documentary

Tori neva finish on top CNN documentary about American actor Morgan Freeman.

Now di gist be say Freeman lawyer wan make CNN remove di documentary.

But CNN don tok say laye dat one no go happen, say dem stand dia ground wit dia tori say plenty women accuse di actor say e harass dem or dey behave in a way wey no dey proper for wia dem dey shoot feem for im production company.

"We give CNN correct evidence, including videotapes and tape record wia victims don deny dia claim"," and say di tin wey make CNN do dis tori no eva happun."

We prove give CNN, in a way wey no bodi fit doubt say di whole story sidon on top fake tori, according to Lawyers to di 80 year old American actor.

Morgan Freeman CNN tori na arabanko?

Tyra Martin wey be one of di women CNN say she accuse Morgan Freeman don come out deny am.

She deny say di actor harass her and say CNN misrepresent wetin she tok.

'If dem succeed to tear down Morgan freeman, Denzel go be next!'

Entertainment blogger Ezinne Mbaka-Chukwuka tell BBC Pidgin say 'if dem succeed to tear down Morgan Freeman, Denzel go be next!

'Some ambitious women nor dey take eye see man wey get plenty moni. Na so dia body go dey do dem like chewing gum.'

For Hollywood, most of dem dey create chance for rich, powerful, privileged, horny men make dem dey grope, touch and harass dem. Na wetin di Nigerian Blogger wey dey live for London tok.

Ezinne Mbaka-Chukwuka dey operate Zinny's Blog wey concern entertainment mata

She say 'di tori don ova totori me. Dis style wey dem dey attack awa successful black men don too much.'

'All di legends don carry k-leg finish. Morgan Freeman tori na classic example of how some beta beta writers go join-join evidence to use style bring pesin down.'

'Especially when you mix tori up wit sometin wey partially happen true true for pesin life (past and present situations) pipo wey dey look am from outside go find am hard to sabi wetin be true. Ezinne Mbaka-Chukwuka add.

