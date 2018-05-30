Image copyright Facebook - Rev. Jolly T. Nyame Image example Jolly Tavoro Nyame bin be Govnor of Taraba State for Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

One former govnor for north central Nigeria don chop court sentence to go sidon for prison for 14 years.

Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu, for Abuja na im find Jolly Nyame, wey be former govnor of Taraba State north-central guilty on top wuruwuru e do with goment moni wey reach 250 million Naira.

Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC na im carri di mata go court.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko wey sidon on top di mata also find Nyame guilty say e play wayo with 165 million Naira, according to wetin EFCC post for twitter.

Under President Buhari goment, dis na di first former govnor EFCC go send go jail.

63 year old Nyame fit stay reach 77 years if e no appeal di mata for Supreme court.