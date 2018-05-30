New minimum wage fit no possible by September - Nigeria goment

Image copyright Inpho Image example Workers wey Nigeria Labour Congress dey lead lie down for ground during ‘we no go gree waka’ against goment policies for 2009

Nigeria Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige don yan say di new national minimum wage fit no begin work for September dis year as some pipo dey talk.

Di minister tell tori pipo say di September date na for wen dem go finish di talk-talk on top dis mata of minimum wage.

"We dey expect di committee wey dey on top di mata of dis new National Minimum wage to conclude dia work by di end of September and carri dia report give goment to discuss plus approve am, before goment go come send executive bill give National Assembly concerning di mata".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Workers under di platform of Nigeria Labour Congress march to support di fight against corruption for 2015

Oga Ngige say di mata of weda goment get di money to pay dey also important for di talk-talk on top minimum wage.

According to am, dem wan hear from all those wey di mata concern including state goment and organised private sector wey make di committee do zonal public hearing all over di kontri.

Di minister say for during di zonal public hearings, many state goment suggest different amount from N22,000 monthly to N58,000.

Oga Nigige say di governors get one belief say, for di new minimum wage to work dem need to re-arrange di revenue allocation formula wey dey now, to favour states and local goment.

E say add say some oda states want make dem maintain di minimum wage just as e bin dey, dat na N18,000, because some states no dey even fit pay dis amount sef.