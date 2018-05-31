Strike dey come if minimum wage no come - Trade unionist

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Comrade Aremu say wen goment pay workers well, dem go fit buy good produced in Nigeria and as dem dey buy, factories go produce more, employ plenti hands and di economy go beta.

"Di only way for Nigeria economy to dey strong, na for goment to make sure say dem pay and ginger di workers well."

Na wetin Comrade Issa Aremu tok as e chook for new minimum wage palava wey dey rock di kontri.

Recently, di Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige say di new national minimum wage fit no begin work for September as some pipo bin tink am.

Mr Aremu na ogbonge unionist and General Secretary f National Union of Textile & Garment Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN).

E tell BBC News Pidgin say any more delay on top di new minimum wage fit affect di kontri economy.

Image copyright Textile Union Library Image example Comrade Issa Aremu say make goment carri workers comot from "income poverty"

"Di bottom line be say all di parties including di minister must know say we already dey two and half or three years behind for dis talk of new minimum wage, so we no go fit afford any delay."

"Di last minimum wage dem sign am 2010 and e suppose to last 5 years."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Workers under di platform of Nigeria Labour Congress march to support di fight against corruption for 2015

According to Mr Aremu, Nigeria no go fit comot from 'economy recovery' if dem no dey pay workers well.

"So for evri time delay dey, e no go only affect di survive of workers wey don already dey die because of no pay, e go also deny di survival and recovery of Nigeria economy."

Di trade unionist explain say goment need to meet up wit di deadline for di new minimum wage and take workers comot from "income poverty."

And if by September ending, Labour no hear anytin from goment, national strike fit happen.

"Dis na di sixth minimum wage we don dey negotiate for Nigeria."

"If goment no sign di minimum wage, dem dey risk national strike and dis no go dey strange to dem because dis na wetin we do for 2010 during former president Goodluck Jonathan time."

"Di first one for 1981, we do two days national strike and na our founding fadas do dat one.."